Windy. Cloudy skies will become sunny this afternoon. High near 70F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 9:00 am
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
Jada and Garrett D’Atri appeared on the cover of the Allegany Magazine wedding edition just last year in 2020. It was good to hear from them and to see that they are doing so well…and still honeymooning. .
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.