Allegany Magazine is making special arrangements that in May and possibly June, the April edition of Allegany Magazine will remain on sale -- along with whatever the "current edition" would happen to be at the time.
If you would like to order three of four single copies at a time, or if you are a current subscriber to our sister publication the Cumberland Times-News, however, please call us at 301-722-4608 for details on how we can deliver or ship those to you.
Here is a list of the retailers carrying or planning to still carry the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine. Please contact each location for specific hours of operation and procedures for purchasing the April 2020 edition. Remember, many of these places may be involved in the Maryland "non essential" order and may not be open... as soon as everyone is open again, we will make sure they have the April 2020 35 Under 35 edition. So please keep these businesses in mind in the weeks ahead and patronize them when you can.
Thank you.
In Bedford, Pa.
Moms Centreville One Stop
In Cresaptown:
Dollar General
Weiss Market
In Cumberland:
Allegany Magazine offices
757 Salon
Book Centre
Buttercup Boutique
Cumberland Times-News
Danny Davis Salon
Ellie's Deli
Flowerland
Jeanie's Shear Technique
Pharmacare of Cumberland
Pharmacare of Industrial Blvd.
Pharmacare West
Queen City Creamery
UPMC Western Maryland Gift Shop
Vapor Room
In Fort Ashby, WV:
Medicine Shoppe
In Frostburg
Fiber Depot
Main Street Books
Pharmacare Frostburg
Vapor Room
Weiss Market
In Grantsville:
Medicine Shoppe of Grantsville
In Keyser, WV:
Dollar General Store
In LaVale:
Filling Station Restaurant
Lavale Pharmacy
The Mail Room
In Little Orleans
Belle Grove Grocery
In Lonaconing
Cony Market
Medicine Shoppe of Georges Creek
Nu Image Hair Design
In McHenry:
DC Shop N Save
In Oakland:
7-11
In Oldtown:
Shyrock's Market
In Ridgeley, WV:
J & Bs Quick Stop
In Springs, Pa.
Whispering Pines
In Westernport:
Dollar General
Roderick Furniture
To sell the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine at your opened place of business on a carry-out basis only, please give us a call at 301-722-4608 or email sriggs@times-news.com or abishop@times-news.com. We will be happy to make those arrangements for you.