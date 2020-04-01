April where to buy

Allegany Magazine is making special arrangements that in May and possibly June, the April edition of Allegany Magazine will remain on sale -- along with whatever the "current edition" would happen to be at the time.  

If you would like to order three of four single copies at a time, or if you are a current subscriber to our sister publication the Cumberland Times-News, however, please call us at 301-722-4608 for details on how we can deliver or ship those to you.  

Here is a list of the retailers carrying or planning to still carry the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine.  Please contact each location for specific hours of operation and procedures for purchasing the April 2020 edition.  Remember, many of these places may be involved in the Maryland "non essential" order and may not be open... as soon as everyone is open again, we will make sure they have the April 2020 35 Under 35 edition.  So please keep these businesses in mind in the weeks ahead and patronize them when you can. 

Thank you. 

 

In Bedford, Pa.

Moms Centreville One Stop

In Cresaptown:

Dollar General

Weiss Market

In Cumberland:

Allegany Magazine offices

757 Salon

Book Centre

Buttercup Boutique 

Cumberland Times-News

Danny Davis Salon

Ellie's Deli

Flowerland

Jeanie's Shear Technique

Pharmacare of Cumberland

Pharmacare of Industrial Blvd.

Pharmacare West 

Queen City Creamery

UPMC Western Maryland Gift Shop

Vapor Room

In Fort Ashby, WV: 

Medicine Shoppe

In Frostburg

Fiber Depot 

Main Street Books

Pharmacare Frostburg

Vapor Room

Weiss Market

In Grantsville:

Medicine Shoppe of Grantsville

In Keyser, WV:

Dollar General Store 

In LaVale:

Filling Station Restaurant 

Lavale Pharmacy

The Mail Room

In Little Orleans 

Belle Grove Grocery

In Lonaconing

Cony Market

Medicine Shoppe of Georges Creek

Nu Image Hair Design  

In McHenry: 

DC Shop N Save 

In Oakland: 

7-11 

In Oldtown: 

Shyrock's Market

In Ridgeley, WV:

J & Bs Quick Stop 

In Springs, Pa.

Whispering Pines

In Westernport:

Dollar General 

Roderick Furniture 

To sell the April 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine at your opened place of business on a carry-out basis only, please give us a call at 301-722-4608 or email sriggs@times-news.com or abishop@times-news.com. We will be happy to make those arrangements for you. 

