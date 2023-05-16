In theory, the "Phantom Gourmet" could be anyone.
However, here at Allegany Magazine, our "Phantom" is more than just one person. Periodically, someone who writes for or photographs for us will be so impressed with a local restaurant that he or she will want to write about it, feature it, or even review the food.
While the Allegany Magazine correspondent is paid for writing the story and submitting the photos, the restaurant itself is not compensated for the coverage nor does the subject pay to be featured. A "Phantom Gourmet" story in Allegany Magazine is earned because a member of our team was impressed by the service, the atmosphere, the food, and even the "story" of the business enough to want to share that with our readers.
Additionally, to ensure that our correspondent is getting an accurate story, we don't tell the restaurant the "Phantom" is paying a visit. Instead, he or she reviews the experience "undercover" just as any diner would so the story and the photos you are getting from us are exactly what you -- the reader -- can expect when you experience the business for yourself.
If you'd like your restaurant to be visited by our "Phantom," just drop us a line. You never know who it might be. It could be someone sitting at one of your tables or at your bar right this very moment.