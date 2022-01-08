Decorated Interiors
Allegany Magazine
January 2022
Who Rescued Who?
One sunny morning over the summer as I was preparing breakfast, I was startled to see a large brown figure in my backyard. At a quick glance I wasn’t sure what this creature was as our yard parallels a field so it could’ve been a number of things, but it was certainly large enough for me to notice.
At a closer glance, I realized the animal was a dog! I ran to another window to look more closely and the dog was a Brindle male Pitbull mix with no collar, a limp, and a malnourished looking body. When I opened the back door to see if I could get close to him, he ran into a neighbor’s yard. Thinking he was a lost pet, I posted a description of him on a social media neighborhood group and a few neighbors reached out saying they’d seen him weeks prior, but assumed he moved on or found his way home. Wondering where he ran off to, I went to work and didn’t think I’d see him again. But, I was wrong.
Mike, as we later named him, visited our yard almost daily over the next several days, but was now running into the field when we tried to get close. I do have to admit that I was a bit nervous playing outside with my little one not knowing where exactly he was hiding out or what kind of temperament he had, but I knew he needed help. After seeing him a few days in a row, I reached out to animal control and spoke with a really nice man who assured me Mike would be well taken care of at the shelter if he was caught. I’m so glad I spoke with him because he turned out to be the exact help that we needed.
Unbeknownst to us, this began a summer long adventure of trying to rescue Mike. Over the next few weeks, Mike would lie in the field, close enough to the back of our yard, and observe us from the shade. We set out water and some food knowing he was living off of the land in the dry, sweltering heat. He never growled or tried to approach us when we were outside playing or cutting grass, but would always run into the field before we could reach him. He had several paths mapped out to where only he could fit and one path even led to a little bed he made himself out of grasses. He was pretty resourceful.
During several failed attempts of the dog catcher searching for Mike in our neighborhood and some video footage of Mike on neighbors’ security cameras, the catcher asked us if he could set up a trap in our backyard near the field where we could try to lure him to safety. Large bowls of water and food were placed into the safe and humane cage under a shaded area and we waited. But, Mike was pretty clever and found a way to maneuver the trap to get his food and escape. This occurred daily for several weeks and we began to wonder why in the world the trap wasn’t closing when Mike’s weight was on the lever so we decided to test it ourselves and as it turns out, the lever was stuck. So Mike was filling his belly knowing the cage wouldn’t close! After a switched trap, we thought we’d have Mike to safety in no time, but nothing happened, except catching an unwanted skunk.
During the hottest week of the summer, with no rain and full sun, we started to worry that something happened to Mike because he was nowhere to be found and the food in the cage hadn’t been touched. We even went on a search in the field to see if we could locate him. No sign of him. At the end of the week we truly thought something terrible had happened to our friendly wild dog, but after a few calls to the dog catcher, he assured us that Mike was most likely okay and we’d catch him soon.
At the end of that hot week, the dog catcher put a nice, yummy cheeseburger into Mike’s cage and when I looked out the window the next morning, thinking I’d only be greeted by an empty cage, inside was Mike! There he was lying down so calmly, not making a sound. I slowly and quietly approached him and started talking to him. The poor thing just stared at me and didn’t make a peep. He almost seemed relieved. His eyes looked so tired from trying to survive. It was such a relief knowing he was okay after a week of extremely high temperatures and no rain.
The dog catcher came and took Mike for a nice breakfast and even let him ride in the front seat. (That privilege is only reserved for well-behaved animals!) Over the next few days, Mike was bathed, fed, reintroduced to people, and given shelter by the amazing individuals at the Allegany Animal Shelter. Mike is/was or could still could be available for adoption at the Allegany Animal Shelter and I hope he goes to the most amazing home with a loving family because he deserves nothing but the best. Since magazine articles are written two months prior to publishing, I hope Mike has found a loving home in this time period.
If circumstances were different in our household, we would have adopted him in a heartbeat. What I thought could’ve been a dangerous dog on the loose turned out to be a sweet boy who just wanted to be part of a family. It’s amazing how an animal can teach you things about yourself and come into your life when you least expect it.
Our adventure with Mike over the summer was one of initial fear, then compassion, worry, and finally relief and happiness. It was also one we never thought we’d have, but we still smile talking about him and wonder what he’s up to. Animals bring so much more than “decoration” into a home. They enrich our lives. They often are just the right accessory to keep the heartbeat of a home nice and strong for years. Pets play such an important and loving role in our lives, which leads to the age old question – who rescues who? I still don’t have the right answer.