CUMBERLAND — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual educational conference for Maryland residents Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as part of its 2021 Educating America Tour. The conference will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and long-term care experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA president and CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”
Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” will share his family’s personal Alzheimer’s story regarding the diagnosis of his mother, Suna Oz. He will describe how the diagnosis impacted his family as well as share tips to promote good brain health and healthy aging.
Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include Legal Issues for the Alzheimer’s Patient; Putting Your Health Care Team Together; and Symptoms, Treatment & Research on Alzheimer’s.
To connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline, call 866-232-8484 or visit the webchat.
