CUMBERLAND — Nationally, more than 1 in 4 high school students use e-cigarettes, exposing them to harmful chemicals and setting them up for a lifetime of nicotine dependence. Vaping harms developing lungs and overall health and may place people at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, according to the the American Lung Association.
The association’s plan to end youth vaping encompasses education, advocacy and research and has four components:
• “Get Your Head Out of the Cloud” public awareness campaign with the Ad Council equips parents with the facts about e-cigarettes and supports conversations before kids start to vape. The campaign includes free resources at TalkAboutVaping.org.
• Vape-Free Schools Initiative to help school administrators and educators address the surge of youth vaping through a comprehensive tobacco use policy.
• Targeted advocacy plan to advance proven e-cigarette policies at local, state and federal levels.
• $2 million research investment to understand the effects of vaping on developing lungs. The organization is partnering with Northwestern Medicine in a $25 million National Institutes of Health-funded grant to study the longitudinal lung health of millennials, including the long-term impact of vaping.
For more information, visit TalkAboutVaping.org.
