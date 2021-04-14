Seattle 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268
France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .316
Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .342
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Moore lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133
a-Marmolejos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
White 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .120
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Totals 30 4 7 4 2 10
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .450
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .195
Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .375
1-McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Urías 2b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .222
b-Ruiz ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Totals 27 3 5 3 3 6
Seattle 120 000 01_4 7 0
Baltimore 000 020 10_3 5 0
a-struck out for Moore in the 6th. b-walked for Urías in the 7th.
1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (3), Mountcastle (3). HR_France (2), off Means; Murphy (1), off Means; Urías (1), off Sheffield. RBIs_France (5), Murphy (1), Haniger (7), Seager (9), Urías 2 (2), Stewart (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Murphy, Bishop); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Santander). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_France. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, France, White; Seager, France, White); Baltimore 1 (Urías).
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sheffield 6 3 2 2 2 5 77 4.91
Montero, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.26
Graveman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 5 5 3 3 2 5 88 2.16
Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.45
Scott, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 17 0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr.. PB_Severino (2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_2:26.
