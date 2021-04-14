Seattle 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Haniger rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .268

France 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .316

Seager 3b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .342

Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286

Moore lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .133

a-Marmolejos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

Bishop lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Murphy c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .211

Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167

White 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .120

Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250

Totals 30 4 7 4 2 10

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Mullins cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .450

Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .171

Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Severino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Mountcastle dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .195

Stewart lf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .375

1-McKenna pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286

Urías 2b 2 1 1 2 0 0 .222

b-Ruiz ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .125

Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143

Totals 27 3 5 3 3 6

Seattle 120 000 01_4 7 0

Baltimore 000 020 10_3 5 0

a-struck out for Moore in the 6th. b-walked for Urías in the 7th.

1-ran for Stewart in the 7th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (3), Mountcastle (3). HR_France (2), off Means; Murphy (1), off Means; Urías (1), off Sheffield. RBIs_France (5), Murphy (1), Haniger (7), Seager (9), Urías 2 (2), Stewart (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Murphy, Bishop); Baltimore 2 (Galvis, Santander). RISP_Seattle 2 for 9; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Mancini. LIDP_France. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, France, White; Seager, France, White); Baltimore 1 (Urías).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Sheffield 6 3 2 2 2 5 77 4.91

Montero, W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1 21 4.26

Graveman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Means 5 5 3 3 2 5 88 2.16

Lakins Sr. 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Fry 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.45

Scott, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 2 17 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Lakins Sr. 1-0. WP_Lakins Sr.. PB_Severino (2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:26.

