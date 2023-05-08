Area Champions
Area girls basketball champions as chosen by a panel of area sportswriters (prior to 2022, the champions were selected by the Cumberland Times-News), with win-loss record and head coach:
2023 — Mountain Ridge, 20-7, Rob Duncan
2022 — Petersburg, 21-5, Jon Webster
2021 — *Petersburg, 15-2, Jon Webster
2020 — (tie) Frankfort, 23-2, Mike Miller
Southern, 21-2, Rodger Bowman
2019 — Frankfort, 21-5, Mike Miller
2018 — Southern, 25-1, Rodger Bowman
2017 — Southern, 21-4, Danny Bosley
2016 — Southern, 24-3, Danny Bosley
2015 — Southern, 21-5, Danny Bosley
2014 — Southern, 22-4, Danny Bosley
2013 — Southern, 22-3, Danny Bosley
2012 — Fort Hill, 20-6, Amber Waltz
2011 — Northern, 23-5, Steve Fratz
2010 — (tie) Northern, 19-3, Steve Fratz
— Allegany, 15-6, Jim O'Neal
2009 — Allegany, 22-3, Jim O'Neal
2008 — Allegany, 24-3, Jim O'Neal
2007 — Hampshire, 19-3, Butch Kuykendall
2006 — Southern, 22-2, Rodger Bowman
2005 — Petersburg, 24-3, Mitch Webster
2004 — Southern, 23-4, Don Stemple
2003 — Pendleton Co., 24-2, Darrell Bodkin
2002 — Southern, 24-1, Don Stemple
2001 — Hampshire, 21-3, Lyndon Willis
2000 — Hampshire, 20-2, Lyndon Willis
1999 — (tie) Allegany, 24-4, Scott Bauer
— Hampshire, 17-5, Lyndon Willis
1998 — Petersburg, 17-4, Mitch Webster
1997 — Frankfort, 21-2, Bill Cessna
1996 — (tie) Frankfort, 19-3, Joe Riley
— Southern, 21-4, Don Stemple
*No Maryland schools competed due to COVID-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.