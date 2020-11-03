CUMBERLAND — Re- sources for Independence has teamed up with the Maryland Department of Disabilities Assistive Technology program to create a library of assistive technology for its consumers to try out and borrow.
Some of the equipment available to borrow includes aids for daily living, magnifiers, iDevices and apps to aid communication, learning and vision, adapted computers and computer peripherals, speech communication devices, reading and writing aids and assistive listening devices.
AT library tours are available as well as equipment demonstrations and training, referrals and help with financing for assistive technology.
The service area includes Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
To schedule a tour or for more information, call 301-784-1774 or email jmichaels@rficil.org or mholliday@rficil.org.
Resources for Independence is a Center for Independent Living, which is a grass-roots, advocacy driven organization run by and for people with disabilities.
The center focuses on civil rights, the independent living philosophy and inclusion. For more information, visit http://www.rficil.org/.
