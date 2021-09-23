Arianna Torrisi is starting her senior year at Southern Garrett High School and is very grateful that all students are returning to school.
The challenges of learning from home were hard on Arianna, who loves being with people.
“I managed to keep up my grades but I was sinking into a depression. I was in my room all day online and everyone on the screen was blacked out,” she said.
“And then when we went back in March of 2021, I was still on the computer all day.”
Arianna’s mom, Lexi Torrisi, explained more, “I home school my son who has autism. There are therapists here a few days a week. So Arianna was isolated in her room.
“It can be challenging having two teenagers with different needs and being a single parent. I try to keep a positive attitude by reminding myself that I am very blessed with a phenomenal support system in my family and in my congregation,” Lexi said as she balances family life with her work schedule.
“I prayed a lot. If I didn’t have prayer, I don’t know what I would have done,” said Arianna.
“Several friends in our congregation would check on me. A group in our congregation put together huge gift bags for all of the young people. There were personal letters in each of the bags. That really touched my brother and I. We weren’t expecting it at all.
“Also, our congregation meetings have been on Zoom. Several friends spend time with us after the meetings and encourage us to keep going.”
Arianna even developed a network of friends online from different places and from different countries. She said it really helped as they supported one another.
“We have always tried to spend time together as a family in various activities like walking, swimming or just hanging out watching a movie together. We have also made our spiritual life a priority. We stick to a schedule.
“This has helped all of us because these are positive activities that bring us joy and allow us to spend time together,” said Lexi.
“The website jw.org has also been extremely beneficial because there are articles to deal with all ages and situations. Sometimes when I have a specific issue we are dealing with, I can search and find all kinds of articles or videos to help or give suggestions. I recommend it for all parents,” Lexi said.
Lexi and Arianna both agreed that one article called “How to Beat Pandemic Fatigue” was especially helpful (https://www.jw.org/en/bible-teachings/peace-happiness/physical-mental-health/pandemic-fatigue/).
So while the Torrisi family is beginning the new school year with COVID-19 still a daily concern, they feel more mentally prepared for this year’s challenges and grateful for their network of support.
This story was submitted by Ashton Holland, public communications representative of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.