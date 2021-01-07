I don’t know where presidential candidates are made but Seth Bernard has escaped from that factory.
If he does not make a run for the White House in 20 or 30 years, it will be a loss for this nation. I know that’s a bold statement but have you ever met him? Seth exudes the charisma, the personality, the compassion, the empathy, and an honesty and a wisdom beyond his years to lead – combine that with his JFK looks and he seems destined to have his face included on a Danbury Mint collectible plate one day.
It is little wonder then that when Seth entered his freshmen term (still in his mid 20s) we photographed him for our very first 35 Under 35 edition in April 2015. Our publisher at the time saw Seth’s photos on my computer and stated “That guy has a real Clark Kent thing going on” and we were inspired.
We then reshot Seth’s photos wearing a superhero inspired “AM” shirt (a size too small for him – in fact, I think his wife, Jewel, had to cut it off of him). His cover not only was one of our most popular, but it inspired an annual feature and a Halloween costume that very same year.
Seth remains a Cumberland City Councilmember. For now. But we think his civic duty to the Queen City is not the last office he will hold. Keep your eye on him.
