There are many different types of sugars, naturally occurring sugars, which are found in foods such as fruit and dairy products, and added sugars, which are added by manufacturers to foods such as soda or candy. From a nutritional standpoint however, there is a big difference between these sugar sources.
Foods that contain naturally occurring sugar tend to be nutrient dense and thus provide more nutrition per bite, where foods that contain added sugar tend to give little else. The calories in sugar laden foods are called empty calories because they provide so little nutrition.
Between 1980 and 2000, our yearly consumption of added sugars increased by more than 20%. Sugars function as preservatives and thickeners in foods such as sauces. It is also used to make yeast in breads rise. And of course, sugars make foods taste sweet.
While it is not completely necessary to avoid all sugars, reducing added sugars and consuming nutrient dense high fiber carbohydrates may be effective. This will help avoid weight gain and excess body fat. Research has shown that being overweight or obese increases the risk of 11 types of cancers, including colorectal, postmenopausal breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer.
Sources of added sugarsThe major sources of added sugars are regular soft drinks, sugars, candy, cakes, cookies, pies and fruit drinks, dairy desserts and milk products (ice cream, sweetened yogurt and sweetened milk) and other grains (cinnamon toast and honey-nut waffles).
How to find added sugars
Unfortunately, you can’t tell easily by looking at the nutrition facts panel of a food if it contains added sugars. The line for “sugars” includes both added and natural sugars. Naturally occurring sugars are found in milk (lactose) and fruit (fructose). Any product that contains milk (such as yogurt, milk or cream) or fruit (fresh, dried) contains some natural sugars.
Reading the ingredient list on a processed food’s label can tell you if the product contains added sugars, just not the exact amount if the product also contains natural sugars.
Although you can’t isolate the calories per serving from added sugars with the information on a nutrition label, it may be helpful to calculate the calories per serving from total sugars (added sugars and naturally occurring sugars). To do this, multiply the grams of sugar by four (there are 4 calories per 1 gram of sugar). For example, a product containing 15 grams of sugar has 60 calories from sugar per serving.
Keep in mind that if the product has no fruit or milk products in the ingredients, all of the sugars in the food are from added sugars. If the product contains fruit or milk products, the total sugar per serving listed on the label will include added and naturally occurring sugars.
Reduce added sugars
Although sugars are not harmful to the body, our bodies don’t need sugars to function properly. Added sugars contribute additional calories and zero nutrients to food.
Over the past 30 years, Americans have steadily consumed more and more added sugars in their diets, which has contributed to the obesity epidemic. Reducing the amount of added sugars we eat cuts calories and can help you improve your heart health and control your weight.
The American Heart Association recommends limiting the amount of added sugars you consume to no more than half of your daily discretionary calorie allowance.
For most American women, this is no more than 100 calories per day and no more than 150 calories per day for men (or about 6 teaspoons per day, 25 grams for women and 9 teaspoons per day 30 grams, for men).
Dietary sweeteners
The perception is that consumption of sweeteners will lead to a reduction in calories consumed. This in turn will lead to weight loss or prevention in weight gain. Unfortunately, this is not the case as detailed studies have not shown these sweeteners to reduce the number of calories consumed or to have any significant effect on body weight. In fact, aspartame may actually increase your appetite. Saccharin was banned in 1977 because it caused bladder cancer in rats.
Rebecca Moran is the owner of Walnuts and Wallpaper, a nutritional and holistic health services store located at 414 N. Centre St., Cumberland. 301-777-8726.
