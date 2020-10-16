CUMBERLAND — The candidates for the Allegany County Board of Education recently shared their views on the effort to open schools during the coronavirus.
Six candidates are vying for three open seats on the school board. Incumbent candidates include David Bohn, Tammy Fraley and Ed Root. Challengers include Crystal Bender, Steve Lewis and Linda Widmyer.
As part of the Times-News coverage leading up to the Nov. 3 election, the newspaper sent a series of questions to each of the candidates. One of the questions was: “Have you been pleased with the guidelines and decisions coming from state — as well as local sources — in regard to the handling of the coronavirus in the school system?”
Bender responded: “It is very important to have safety guidelines put into place for a safe return to in-person learning for our students, but it also appears that those same guidelines put into place by the state are making it very difficult to formulate a plan to allow the county to keep moving forward with returning students to classes. I feel the state government needs to work with local officials to create guidelines specific for our county because what is right for us may not be the same as another county in the state.”
Bohn said, “I feel the state (education) superintendent and Gov. (Larry) Hogan have passed the buck to the local boards of education and then tossed them under the bus regarding school opening requirements. It is my opinion that the decisions should have been made at the state level and then explicit guidelines and opening requirements should have been provided to the local boards. Local boards and school systems do not have the access to the same expert resources that are available at the state level.”
Fraley replied, “As a current board member, I find that the guidelines and decisions coming from the state are often counterintuitive and conflicting. Additionally, we are told that we must follow the guidelines of the state Department of Health as well as our local health department which often conflict with the governor’s statements. It appears that the school board is constantly throwing out excuses when in reality the guidance from the state is not allowing the reopening of schools. As a board, we must ensure the safety of our students as well as our employees during any decision.”
Steve Lewis replied, “I think the decisions that were made in the March-April time frame were the correct actions to take. Now that we have more knowledge and guidance, I believe we can return to in-school instruction as long as we continue to be vigilant and follow set guidelines. But before that can operate effectively the state, or governor, must revisit the restrictions that have been placed on school systems. The restrictions hamper transportation of students and certainly affect the operation of middle and high schools.
“Another change that needs to be made at the state level is a change in athletic participation and event attendance restrictions. It needs to be with consideration of the venue that the event is taking place. An example is 250 as a cap at Greenway (Avenue Stadium) when the seating capacity is around 6,000 just does not make any sense. Attendance should be based on the size of the facility.”
Root said, “I don’t think the state has gotten its act together very well. A case in point, (them) telling us we didn’t submit a plan (for the return of school). Well, we did submit a plan. When the state administrators intervened, they said unless it had an exact date when the kids would be returning to school it didn’t count as a plan.
“We didn’t know — back in June — when we would be able to return kids. So we left it up in the air and said we would monitor the situation and follow the advice of the agencies that are suppose to be guiding us. We were one of eight counties that they said weren’t complying, when our plan was on the website the whole time.
“Another example, the state told us we could begin extracurricular activities and they gave two options: the fall or the spring semester. We were starting to work on it for several weeks. This would have put it in the second semester. Now they changed, allowing us to start in fall and have a seven week season, and then winter sports for nine weeks and spring sports for 11 weeks. It is driving our staff crazy. They keep making multiple plans and the state changes it’s mind.
“They have to quit changing so abruptly. It is very difficult for our staff that is trying to put this all together.
“Our staff spent much of the summer, with plans for returning kids under certain circumstances. Then they said, that is not it. We want them to return sooner ... almost right away. One agency telling us they want the kids back, and another agency telling us they have to come back in small groups and they can’t be back five days a week. It is very frustrating when the governor and the state superintendent don’t seem to be on the same page.”
Linda Widmyer said, “All in all, I have been satisfied with the guidelines and decisions from the state. The local school board and Superintendent Jeff Blank have worked diligently to do what is best for our students so that they can return to the classroom safely. I would have preferred a hybrid model where parents and guardians could be part of the decision that would be in the best interest of their particular child, but I think the board is working on a solution that will benefit everyone involved.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.