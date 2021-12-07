CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education at Tuesday’s regular meeting approved a first reading of a School Safety and Security Policy.
The draft document calls for “safe, orderly and caring learning environments in which all students feel comfortable in adherence to the Maryland Safe to Learn Act of 2018.”
The proposed policy contains areas of responsibility required by the act including mental health and school safety coordinators to be appointed by the ACPS superintendent.
According to the proposed policy, the board “is authorized and empowered to employ school security employees to work in cooperation with system administrators, and in conjunction with the existing school resource officers, employed through other local law enforcement agencies, to enhance the day-to-day safety and security of all school facilities, faculty, staff and students.”
In other ACPS news:
• The board recognized students in extracurricular activities including the Allegany High School Band, football, golf, and cross country.
• Chief Technology Officer Nil Grove said the school system’s total K-12 enrollment was 7,982 for 2020, 7,743 for 2021 and 7,693 for 2022.
• Director of Human Resources Steven Wilson said the school system, in compliance with federal guidelines, asked employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to prepare for testing of unvaccinated workers. “With the permanent folks we have 100% of our employees who have complied,” he said.
• ACPS Superintendent Jeff Blank said that according to the Allegany County Health Department, 565 children ages 5 to 11 years have received a COVID-19 vaccination. In the 12- to 17-year age group, 34.2% of students are fully vaccinated, he said.
