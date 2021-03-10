CUMBERLAND — A waterline replacement project on Brant Road was among three projects to receive more than $3 million in grants and loans Wednesday from Maryland's Board of Public Works to improve drinking water systems and conserve energy.
Allegany County was awarded a $448,820 Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund loan and a grant in the same amount that will pay for the replacement of aging water lines along Brant Road and other areas of Cresaptown.
Other projects receiving funding were in Rock Hall and Denton.
"These are smart investments to protect public health and save energy in Maryland communities,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles. “Upgrading drinking water systems in Rock Hall, Denton and the Cresaptown area of Allegany County all underscore the Hogan Administration’s commitment to water infrastructure and the public health and safety benefits that flow from it.”
The board is composed of Gov. Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
