Schools return to in-person classes
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools will begin full in-person instruction five days per week on the first day of school on Sept. 7. Students and staff will follow all health and safety protocols that are in place at that time.
Each school principal or a designee will contact parents and families who have chosen to remain in the virtual learning model to discuss options for the 2021-2022 school year.
Maple syrup workshop June 11
ACCIDENT — Les Ober and Mike Rechlin will conduct a maple syrup grading and quality control workshop June 11 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Garret College Career Technology Training Center in Accident.
The presentation on the theory and science behind making quality syrup will be followed by a hands-on session on grading and tasting maple syrup. An optional hour of dinner, a syrup competition and Q&A session are offered. Mike Lynch will be calibrating hydrometers. Doors open at 4 p.m. To register, email https://forms.gle/wWkD41Li1hreY91u7. For more information, email syrup@future.edu.
