BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Organizers have canceled next month’s Burlington Old Fashioned Apple Harvest Festival because of the continuing COVID-19 spread across the area.
“This was a hard decision and the auxiliary struggled with making it,” Cindy Clark, president of the Burlington United Methodist Family Services Auxiliary, said Friday via news release.
It’s the second straight year the coronavirus has canceled the festival.
“We love the festival and all that goes into it,” Clark said. “Community members and volunteers work all year round to get ready for the festival and are disappointed to once again needing to cancel, yet we feel it is what is best for our community.”
The 2022 festival has been scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.