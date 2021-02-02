CUMBERLAND — B Week senior skill area students at the Allegany County Career Center will return to the building with a five-period day on Feb. 8.
A Week junior skill area students will return to the school on Feb. 15, also with a five-period day.
All academic students, both juniors and seniors, will remain in a virtual learning format until they are phased in.
The Career Center skill area schedule will be Monday through Friday. Students will return to their respective skill areas every day and should arrive to school by 7:50 a.m. Dismissal will begin at 11:50 a.m.
Beginning March 8, B Week juniors will return to the school for academic courses, and A Week seniors will make their return to the building for academic courses on March 15.
Both juniors and seniors with last names A-L will report on Mondays and Wednesdays, and those students with last names M-Z will report on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will remain a fully virtual learning format for academic courses only. All skill area students will report to school on Fridays.
