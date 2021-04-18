CUMBERLAND — Fires Saturday morning damaged two vacant homes, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The first, around 5:10 a.m at 17110 Carscaden Road in Eckhart, caused about $14,000 to the one-story home.
Fire investigators said the fire started on the front porch but the cause remained under investigation.
About 40 volunteer firefighters from around the area needed about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control.
“The house was vacant and the neighbors advised they have seen juveniles around the house in the past,” fire investigators said.
The second fire, about 9:42 a.m. at 21605 McCoole Drive in McCoole, caused about $10,000 to the modular home.
The fire started in the basement, but the cause remained under investigation, fire investigators said.
Forty-seven volunteer firefighters needed about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
“The house was vacant and neighbors have observed vagrants entering/exiting the property,” fire investigators said.
