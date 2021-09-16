MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Wisp Resort and Garrett College teamed up to host a New Student Welcome Reception recently at the Wisp.
“It was exciting for our students to be able to enjoy the great outdoors on a really beautiful day at the Wisp,” said Brandon Jackson, Garrett College’s assistant director of student development. “None of this would have been possible without the Chamber or the Wisp, who just did a fantastic job supporting this event.”
Chamber and Wisp officials both indicated they were pleased to sponsor the welcome activities to help get the school year off to a good start for GC’s new students.
“We were so excited to host the New Student Welcome Reception this year at Wisp Resort Mountain Park,” said Holly Lane, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s project coordinator. “We feel like this is such a great opportunity to showcase some of the fun activities in Garrett County as well as make these new students feel welcome.”
“It was a pleasure to partner with the Chamber and the college to welcome the students to our area,” said Lisa Ratliff, director of sales for Wisp Resort. “The students were very polite, respectful and appreciative of the welcome they received.”
The Chamber sponsored the reception for the third time in four years, with the 2020 event canceled due to COVID-19. Previous receptions took place at Deep Creek Lake State Park and Aces Run featuring lunch and water sports.
“The welcome reception is such a nice way to kick off the school year for our new students,” said JR Kerns, Garrett College’s dean of student affairs. “Partnering with the Chamber of Commerce and Wisp showcases the very best amenities Garrett County has to offer, and the welcome lunch highlights why Garrett County is such a special space. I know our students had a lot of fun and are grateful for the experience.”
This year’s event included lunch for the students as well as free use of many of the Wisp attractions, including the Mountain Coaster, the Spider Monkey Adventure and the ski lift.
“It was good for everybody,” said GC student Jeff Geddie, a North Laurel resident. “We got to meet people we’d never seen before and had fun. I really enjoyed the Mountain Coaster — even though I don’t normally like rollercoasters.”
Lane said the reception was an opportunity for new students to get a good impression of Garrett County.
“Many of these students are starting out as temporary residents,” said Lane, noting Garrett College has a significant number of out-of-county and out-of-state students. “We have hopes that after the students have seen some of what our great county has to offer, they may consider moving here permanently and contributing to our workforce.”
Ratliff indicated the Wisp plans to continue the Welcome Reception partnership, noting, “We look forward to future welcome parties with the Chamber and the college.”
