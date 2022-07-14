CUMBERLAND — The July 1 fire that broke out on a rear porch of a Williams Street residence and then spread to a neighboring dwelling appears to be accidental in nature, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
It was just before 3 a.m. when a neighbor of the properties discovered the blaze that displaced two families.
Robert Duvall escaped the fire after fleeing from his residence at 360 Williams upon being awakened by noises from the fire at the backside of the property, fire investigators said.
At 362 Williams, two sons and a daughter and three grandchildren of owner Veruschka Okyere escaped the fire without injury, officials said.
Two dogs at the Duvall property also survived but a cat perished in the blaze battled by all available Cumberland firefighters, off-duty crews and volunteer firefighters from Allegany and Mineral counties.
City Fire Marshal Chris Ratliff said the cause of the fire that originated at 362 Williams remains under investigation. Several possible sources of ignition on the porch are being investigated.
Property damage at the Duvall residence was estimated at $15,000 to the structure and $5,000 in contents while the loss at the Okyere residence was preliminarily estimated at $10,000 to the dwelling and $5,000 in contents, according to Ratliff.
No smoke alarms were present at the Duvall residence and smoke alarms at the Okyere dwelling did not activate, investigators said.
All of the occupants are now reportedly residing with local family members.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office assisted in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.