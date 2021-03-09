CUMBERLAND — City Hall will open to the public Monday for the first time since mid-November, as COVID-19 cases around the area decline and the number of people receiving vaccination doses increases.
City officials said Tuesday visitors to the building must wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing guidelines, and no more than four people will be permitted in the lobby at one time.
The building will be open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow residents to make Tax and Utility Department payments or conduct business with the Community Development Office. Payments can still be made online and by phone, mail and other methods. For information, call 301-722-2000.
Admittance to other offices will be by appointment only.
“The city is making every effort to keep employees and citizens safe during this health crisis, and therefore continues to encourage the use of phone calls and emails to conduct business whenever possible,” officials said in a statement.
New cases
According to the Maryland Department of Health, Allegany County added one case since Monday for a cumulative total of 6,423. The death toll remained at 200.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was 1.42% Tuesday, compared to the state average 3.4%, while the case rate was 2.84 per 100,000 population, compared to the state average 12.99.
At least 11,624 Allegany County residents (16.5% of population) have received at least a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to state data, and at least 8,151 (11.6%) have received both doses.
