CUMBERLAND — A new program is available to commercial property and business owners within the city’s Central Business District.
The Central Business District Façade Improvement Program offers a maximum award of $10,000 and requires a 25/75 match by the applicant. The maximum allocation for a request to fund signage is $5,000.
Applications are due by noon April 30. For more information, contact Kathy McKenney, historic planner/preservation coordinator, at kathy.mckenney@cumberlandmd.gov or 301-759-6431.
Applications are available to download on the city’s website at https://www.cumberlandmd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3222/CBD-Facade-Improvement-App21Update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.