CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday after he allegedly made a bomb threat against a business in the 700 block of Park Street.
Cumberland Police said Jacob Michael Gilliana, 32, was arrested on charges including making a threat of mass violence and arson/threat.
The incident occurred about 9:40 a.m.
Police said once Gilliana was identified as the suspect, a warrant was filed and officers went to his home to arrest him, but Gilliana wouldn't exit the residence. He was taken into custody after officers entered the home, and was being held without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.