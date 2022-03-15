CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly assaulted a woman at a Williams Street residence Sunday was arrested Monday by Cumberland Police.
Logan Ray Aldridge, 24, was charged with first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. Police also charged Aldridge with inducing/inhibiting testimony, alleging he threatened the victim about reporting the incident to police.
Police said officers initially responded to a residence in the 500 block of Williams Street about 4:35 p.m. Sunday following a 911 hang-up call. No one was found, but the woman later contacted police from a different location.
Aldridge was being held Tuesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.