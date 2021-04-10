CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged with burglary Friday after he allegedly broke into an Arch Street home.
Cumberland Police said Michael Louis Fisher was also charged with malicious destruction of property and trespassing. He was being held at the Allegany County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond Saturday.
Fisher allegedly forced open the front door of the residence and was found hiding upstairs by police officers.
He also had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court March 25, police said.
