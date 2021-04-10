CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Friday when Cumberland Police officers served him with an arrest warrant related to a March 11 incident.
John Adam Snyder, 45, was charged with violating a protective order, trespassing, burglary, malicious destruction of property and disturbing the peace.
Snyder is accused of breaking into a Columbia Street home and destroying property. Police said a protective order that prohibited Snyder from contacting the resident and entering the home was in place.
Snyder was released from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond.
