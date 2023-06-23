CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Marbles Program teammates Katelyn Gaumer and Harley Twigg shot their way to second place finishes Thursday night at the 100th National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Gaumer, who was a student at Braddock Middle School, finished girls division preliminary play in a tie for sixth place before going undefeated in 12 games during the semifinals.
Jessica Thompson of Middletown in Washington County took the final in 12 games, 8-4.
Twigg, who attended Washington Middle School, climbed to second place after preliminary play in the boys division, and won 9 of 12 games in the semifinals but eventually lost to Isaiah Grace of Philadelphia, 8-5, in the final.
Marble shooters between the ages of 7 and 14 competed in the four-day tournament, playing more than 1,200 games between them. Wednesday play was postponed because of inclement weather — the first time in tournament history a day of action has been washed out.
Players competed for national honors, college scholarships and numerous prizes and awards.
Also during the week, Ricky Brode, who won the tournament in 2009 and is one of nine national champions from Cumberland, beat 35 other players to win the alumni tournament.
Brode is now a coach of the Cumberland team.
