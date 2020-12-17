CUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 testing event for employees of city businesses will be held Dec. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Constitution Park.
All employees working at businesses within Cumberland are eligible for the free testing, which will be administered by PharmaCare staff.
The testing will be conducted indoors, and those interested must preregister by noon Tuesday using the link on the city website, cumberlandmd.gov.
Testing will be done in the activities building. Those being tested should enter through the marked door and check in. Once tested, exit through the other side of the building. Drive-up testing is available by emailing blavorgna@aeontechlabs.com.
AEON technologies, in partnership with PharmaCare, will communicate test results to the individual tested within 24-48 hours and report results to the local health department where the individual resides.
For more information, call Melissa Penrod at 301-759-6446.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.