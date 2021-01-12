CUMBERLAND — Residents and businesses on the east side of Virginia Avenue will be without water service Thursday when the Cumberland Water Department replaces a 12-inch valve at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Potomac Street.

The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and those from East Offutt Street to Candoc Lane will be affected.

Virginia Avenue will be closed from Mary to Roberts streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured toward River Avenue to Roberts Street.

Several fire hydrants will be open throughout the neighborhood until Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video