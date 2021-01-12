CUMBERLAND — Residents and businesses on the east side of Virginia Avenue will be without water service Thursday when the Cumberland Water Department replaces a 12-inch valve at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Potomac Street.
The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and those from East Offutt Street to Candoc Lane will be affected.
Virginia Avenue will be closed from Mary to Roberts streets between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured toward River Avenue to Roberts Street.
Several fire hydrants will be open throughout the neighborhood until Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.