CUMBERLAND — While the Virginia Avenue Walgreens location prepares to close next month, Dollar General representatives have confirmed the company’s interest in a potential location in Mount Savage.
A Walgreens spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon that location will close Nov. 11. The planned closure is reportedly among those announced by the chain in 2019.
While the spokesperson did not say how many jobs will be affected, “the majority” of employees of the Cumberland store will be placed in other locations.
Pharmacy patients will reportedly soon receive a letter letting them know to which store their prescriptions have been transferred moving forward. The closest Walgreens to the city store is Frostburg.
The Dollar General representative said a decision on a Mount Savage store would come by next fall. Should it be built, it would be located off New School Road and employ six to 10 people.
No further information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.