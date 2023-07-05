• Allegany High School class of 1950 lunch, July 13, 1 p.m., Hobo’s Restaurant, Hyndman, Pa. For information, call Shirley Geary, 301-724-4371.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 lunch, July 21, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1964 luncheon, July 11, noon, Cumberland Country Club.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1962 lunch, July 7, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club. Questions, call Anna, 301-724-4664.
• Valley High School class of 1967 lunch, July 12, 11:30 a.m., Hobo’s Restaurant. For reservations, call Beverly, 301-707-5619.
• Keyser High School class of 1959 luncheon, July 10, 11:30 a.m., Main Street Grill, Romney, W.Va.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1955 lunch, July 12, 1 p.m., Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown.
