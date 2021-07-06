• Fort Hill High School class of 1961 luncheon July 9, 11:30 a.m., Lashbaugh’s Bar and Grill, Cresaptown.
• Allegany High School class of 1954 lunch, July 21, 11:30 a.m., Cumberland Country Club.
• Beall High School class of 1966 luncheon, July 23, 11:30 a.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg.
• Allegany High School class of 1956 breakfast, July 20, 10 a.m., D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale.
• LaSalle, Ursuline and Central class of 1964 lunch, July 10, 12:30 p.m., Sand Springs Saloon & Steakhouse, Frostburg. For reservations, call Tom, 240-609-1014.
• Fort Hill High School class of 1959 lunch, July 16, 12:30 p.m. Oscar’s Restaurant. Face masks are required.
• Bruce High School class of 1960 lunch, July 21, 1 p.m., Taste of the Town, Fort Ashby, W.Va.
