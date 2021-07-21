Fort Hill classmates to meet Tuesday
The Fort Hill High School class of 1954 will meet for lunch July 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the private dining room at Hobo’s Restaurant. Any questions, call Dave or Wayne.
Pugh family reunion in Capon Chapel
The annual Pugh family reunion will be held Aug. 1 at 1 p.m. in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building.
Families should bring a covered dish and drinks to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided. For more information, call Daniel Pugh at 304-856-2230.
Patriots Marker to be dedicated
The Youghiogheny Glades Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will dedicate an American Revolution Patriots Marker in the park at the Garrett County Historical Society Museum on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.
The marker salutes the contributions of family members and becomes a link in the national sesquicentennial celebration.
Jam session in memory of Nicol
A free musical jam session in memory of Harold Nicol will be held July 31 at 1 p.m. at the Upper Barton Ballpark pavilion on Tacoma Drive.
Groups of musicians scheduled to play and others who bring instruments can join as the jam session progresses. Listeners are invited to bring a lawn chair and picnic. Restrooms are available. No alcoholic beverages are allowed at the ballpark.
Thrasher reunion at Midland park
The Thrasher family reunion will be held Aug. 1 with lunch at noon at the Midland ball park.
Merkel family to hold reunion
Descendants of Harry J. and Lydia (Suder) Merkel will hold a family reunion Aug. 7 at noon at the Kennells Mill Ballfield. Families should bring an item for auction and a covered dish.
Meat, corn, bean soup and drinks will be provided. For more information, call 814-324-4489.
Railroad crossing work to begin
The railroad crossing on Swanton Road will be closed for CSX Transportation to perform maintenance and repair work beginning Aug. 9 at 6 a.m. through Aug. 13 at 6 p.m., depending on equipment and weather related issues.
Traffic control will be provided bv Roadsafe Traffic Systems Inc. Questions can be directed to Jonathan Rider, traffic control designer, 724-502-0030.
Questions regarding work can be directed to the CSX at 202-626-4939.
Bruce class of 1960 to meet for lunch
The Bruce High School class of 1960 will meet for lunch Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille, McHenry.
