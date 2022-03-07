Farrady auxiliary to meet March 14
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home. Donations will be accepted for the veterans Easter project.
Welch to address GOP club meeting
The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet March 16 at the Pine Lodge Steakhouse, McHenry. Those wanting to order dinner should arrive by 5:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch will talk about the nuts and bolts of criminal justice. Welch, a career prosecutor of 34 years, noted the need to share this information, “There are many who only know what they see and hear in the media or by rumor. It is important for citizens to understand how and why the system works in certain ways.”
The business meeting will include updates on upcoming programs, distribution of quilt raffle tickets and plans for campaign and election events. For more information or to make a reservation, contact 301-501-0444.
EAA group will plan spring event
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va., to discuss the first breakfast of the season on March 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is held rain or shine.
For more information, contact 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Chapel Hill group to meet March 22
Chapel Hill Neighborhood Association will meet March 22 at 6 p.m. in the lower level of Living Stone Church of the Brethren, Second and Cedar streets.
