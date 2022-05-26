Yazdani graduates as physician assistant
Leah Marie Yazdani graduated from Frostburg State University with a Master of Medical Science in physician assistant medicine. She has a desire to expand health care to rural and medically underserved populations.
As an AHEC scholar, she engaged in additional medical training in opioid use disorder, mental health, LGBTQIA+ health and rural medicine. Her key interests are emergency medicine, trauma and cardiology.
Yazdani is a graduate of Mountain Ridge High School. She is the daughter of Robin Frye Yazdani and granddaughter of Sally and Richard Phillips.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and commissioners will meet June 1 at noon at the American Legion.
The agenda includes a festival update, water project and a final budget revision.
Author to speak to Civil War group
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet June 2 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Carlton Young, author of “Voices From the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War,” will be the speaker.
DNR announces free fishing days
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces its license-free fishing days will be held June 4 and 11 and July 4.
On these days, any individual may catch and possess finfish for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow size and catch limits.
Aside from the free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online or on the department’s mobile app.
Phone company workers to meet
New Vision Pioneers will meet for breakfast June 1 at 9 a.m. at D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale. Former employees of C&P, Bell Atlantic, Verizon and Western Electric are invited. For more information, call 301 729-8998.
