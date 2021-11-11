Family ‘Fruitcakes’ show next month
Off Pitt Street Theater Company is accepting reservations for “Fruitcakes,” a family Christmas Show by Julian Wiles.
Performances start at 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and 17. Matinee performances start at 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 18 and 19. Donations are requested.
Reservations and donations can be made at www.offpittstreet.com or by calling/texting 814-310-1987. Masks are required. OPS is located at 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford, Pa.
Park Place UMW plans bazaar
Park Place United Methodist Women met to plan the Christmas bazaar and bake sale scheduled Nov. 19-20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The men of the church will have a used tool sale. Proceeds will help local charities.
The group purchased seven coats for the Safe and Snug program and sent 437 cards to the military for Christmas.
The Samaritan’s Purse shoe boxes will be collected and deposited. Money for the turkey drive for the Union Rescue Mission is being collected.
The next meeting will be the fourth Tuesday in December.
Christmas open house features trees
The Woman’s Civic Club will hold a Christmas open house at 515 Washington St. starting Nov. 26 with a champagne and cheese event beginning at 4 p.m.
A donation will be collected to view at least 20 decorated trees in the Victorian home.
Tours will be conducted every weekend through Dec. 12.
The group will raffle a private dinner in the clubhouse dining room as a way to entertain holiday guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.