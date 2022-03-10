Piedmont to hold meeting

The Piedmont mayor and council will meet March 16 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.

Agenda items include the garage door, handicapped ramp on Ashfield Street, budget submissions and library budget.

The next meeting will be April 6 at noon.

Post 24 SAL sets meeting

Farrady Post 24 Sons of American Legion Squadron will meet March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home in Frostburg.

Evangelist to visit church

Cumberland Bible Church, 400 E. Third St., will host evangelist Brent Sivnksty on March 20-23. The theme will be “Living with Hope in a Hopeless World.”

Services will occur March 20 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and March 21-23 at 7 p.m.

