Piedmont to hold meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet March 16 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include the garage door, handicapped ramp on Ashfield Street, budget submissions and library budget.
The next meeting will be April 6 at noon.
Post 24 SAL sets meeting
Farrady Post 24 Sons of American Legion Squadron will meet March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home in Frostburg.
Evangelist to visit church
Cumberland Bible Church, 400 E. Third St., will host evangelist Brent Sivnksty on March 20-23. The theme will be “Living with Hope in a Hopeless World.”
Services will occur March 20 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and March 21-23 at 7 p.m.
