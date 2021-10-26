Missionary to offer music, ministry
Local missionary Don Stephens will provide music and ministry Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. at Barton United Methodist Church and 11 a.m. at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Board of Elections to meet Nov. 3
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Forum set for governor’s race
Climate XChange and the Rebuild Maryland Coalition in partnership with Chesapeake Climate Action Network will host a virtual environmental forum to provide the candidates of Maryland’s gubernatorial race an opportunity to share how they plan to address climate and environmental issues in the state.
The forum will take place Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from key members and partners of the Rebuild Maryland Coalition.
The forum will be held on Zoom. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EROga6mhSSWelYoVhBtfuw.
Holiday theater auditions scheduled
Off Pitt Street Theater will hold Christmas show auditions Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Parts are available for actors age 12 and up. All actors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to audition.
The Christmas show will run at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10-12 and 17-18 with 3 p.m. matinees Dec. 11-12 and 18. To sign up for an audition, visit www.offpittstreet.com, email info@offpittstreet.com or call 814-310-1987.
Yarn Angels to meet at Park Place
Yarn Angels will meet Nov. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Park Place United Methodist Church, National Highway, LaVale.
Washable yarn is always needed and may be dropped off at the meeting or call Cammy Clites for pickup at 301-724-1672.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.