Sorority plans events
Maryland Delta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently met at the home of President Sondra Cave.
Janet Knisley conducted the Ritual of Jewels for Patricia Folk and the Memorial Ritual for Helen Folk. The ritual tables were arranged by Cave with a yellow rose for each.
Patricia Folk was asked to plan the Christmas party to be held at the Cumberland Country Club in December.
The next meeting will be a luncheon at the Country Club on Aug. 3 at 11:30 a.m.
Employee group to meet
A&P/Superfresh retirees and former employees will meet for breakfast Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. at Lashbaugh’s Bar & Grill, Cresaptown.
For additional information, call Shirley Powell, 301-729-6175, or Shirley Geary, 301-724-4371.
Class of ‘52 to have lunch
The Allegany High School class of 1952 will meet for lunch Aug. 10 at noon at the Cumberland Country Club. For more information, call Donna at 301-722-7402.
Soil district sets meeting
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the the ASCD office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting.
Alco plans 50-year reunion
The Allegany High School class of 1971 will hold its 50-year class reunion on Sept. 25 at the Toasted Goat in the Hotel Gunter.
Class members will register at 5:30 p.m. with picture at 6 p.m. A buffet dinner will be accompanied by local musician Derek Shank.
Classmates can tour the new Allegany High School building from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The class of 1971 was one of the largest to graduate from Allegany, with 419 students. Classmates need help from the community to reach as many former classmates as possible.
For more information, contact Annie (Lininger) Whetzel at Whetzel_a@hotmail.com. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 20, according to Linda (Hill) Thompson, Reunion Committee chair.
Clothing program on hold
The Bargain Basement at Trinity United Methodist Church, Piedmont, W.Va., will be closed during August.
The program plans to be open in September. Clothing donations are not being accepted at this time.
Proceeds help fund the feed the children programs at Trinity.
Playwriting deadline nears
Off Pitt Street Theater in Bedford, Pa., is accepting Playwriting Contest submissions through Aug. 1.
An entry fee allows authors to submit a new, unpublished one-act play for judging. Winners will be notified by Oct. 1 and Off Pitt Street will produce the world premier of the first and second place winners and a preview of the third place winner at the “Winner’s Showcase” in the spring of 2022.
To upload an entry, visit www.OffPittStreet.com and click on “Contests” or email info@offpittstreet.com.
