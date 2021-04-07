Winchester band to perform in Keyser
The female led Indie band, Azure Wolf of Winchester, Va., will perform at The Indie On Main in Keyser on April 10 at 7 p.m.
The show will be recorded for broadcast on LaunchTV. Tickets are available at www.TheIndieOnMain.com or on Facebook. Proceeds benefit The Indie On Main Charitable Trust.
Firemen’s auxiliary plans events
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to plan a carry-out chicken dinner to be held April 20.
Election of officers will be held at the next meeting. The group decided to hold its Christmas party in July.
