Culvert work to affect traffic
Culvert work on the north end of Reeves Road near Knobley Road is planned for Aug. 2-3. Reeves Road will be closed Aug. 4 on the south end for replacement of a large culvert.
Piedmont public meeting set
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Aug. 4 at noon at the American Legionto be sworn in and a commissioner appointment is on the agenda. The group will discuss mural ideas as well.
Auxiliary to install new officers
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home.
Officers will be installed by Mountain District President Rebecca Brown-McCusker.
Refreshments will be served following the meeting.
Junior and senior members are invited to attend the installation.
Fire auxiliary celebrates
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary will hold a Christmas party for members and guests Aug. 7 at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.