Downtown street work continues
North Centre Street will be closed between Union Street and Frederick Street on Sept. 7 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Rommel Construction to perform work.
Pedestrian traffic will also be rerouted around the construction at the intersection with Baltimore Street.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
Virtual dementia presentation set
CountryHouse Residence is offering “Understanding and Navigating Late-stage Dementia,” a virtual presentation on Zoom on Sept. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Erinn Drouin, director of operations for the Dreamweaver Foundation, will present the need for caregiver adjustments in both communication and the care they provide. She serves as community educator and support group facilitator with the Alzheimer’s Association of Nebraska and is a certified dementia practitioner.
RSVP at 302-485-6765 or Cumberland@countryhouse.net.
Christ Lutheran to hold Rally Day
Christ Lutheran Church will hold a Rally Day on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. with events planned to celebrate the Lord, each other and the community.
A potluck picnic will follow with chicken and drinks provided by the church.
Barton auxiliary plans events
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to discuss a chicken dinner to be held Sept. 13 and the group’s Halloween project.
DAV officer to help with claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4 on Sept. 14 to help prepare benefit claims. Appointments can be made by calling Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Fall Arts Walk seeks participants
FrostburgFirst invites artists, musicians, performers and creators in all mediums to participate in the fall Frostburg Arts Walk, scheduled Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed to be a self-guided walking arts tour, artists are partnered with downtown businesses to display and sell their works. The cost to participate is free for FrostburgFirst investors.
Arts Walk will include a rotating lineup of musical and theatrical acts and pop up performances and events inside businesses.
Applications are due Sept. 15 at https://www.downtownfrostburg.com/artswalk/. Contact FrostburgFirst with any questions at events@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689-6900.
Women for Christ to hold luncheon
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon Sept. 13 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Lisa Fields is the speaker and Judy Ansel and Jennifer Suess will perform as musicians. Sally Miller of the Lavender Farm will give a presentation. RSVP by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526 by Sept. 10.
