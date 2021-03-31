Cemetery group to say rosary at Pieta shrine
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased April 3 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
Luke sets public meeting via conference call
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet April 8 at 10 a.m.
To join the meeting via conference call, contact lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074. Callers will have to announce their name.
New hours for Bountiful Blessings program
Beginning April 8, the hours for Bountiful Blessings at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be 4 to 5 p.m., until further notice, drive-thru only. Participants should bring a photo ID.
