Speaker to address Civil War topic
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Steve French will begin a two-part talk, “The Civil War Along the B&O’s Upper Potomac Line.”
Parkinson’s group to hear from doctor
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Drive.
A virtual program will be given by Dr. Laxman Bahroo, associate professor and director of the residency program in the Department of Neurology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Bahroo and his associates will talk about their experience with Parkinson’s, explore treatment options and resources and connect with others in the community. The meeting will provide patients with information to discuss with their health care provider. A question and answer period will be provided.
WELCA group to plan upcoming sale
WELCA of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church will meet Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor.
Members will discuss a craft, bake sale and flea market set for Nov. 5 at the church. To reserve a table, call Carol Straw at 240-803-9292.
Consumer rep to meet with residents
A representative from the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Mineral County Commission Meeting Room in Keyser.
For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
New Vision Pioneers will meet Sept. 7
New Vision Pioneers will meet for breakfast Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. at the D’Atri Restaurant, LaVale. Former employees and spouses of C&P, Bell Atlantic, Verizon and Western Electric are invited. For more information, call 301-729-8998.
