Church group to hold Saturday sale
The JOY group of Christ Lutheran Church will hold a craft/vendor sale at the church April 22 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. that includes a Chinese auction and snack bar.
Proceeds will go toward the pavilion fund.
Annual cemetery service scheduled
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold its annual history reading and memorial service in honor of April being Confederate History month April 22 at 2 p.m. at the Historic Pollock Cemetery where Confederate veteran James Pollock and his sister Sallie Pollock, who was a Confederate spy, are buried.
The service will include a tour of several CHCO monuments erected and restored over the years. Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans McNeill’s Rangers of Moorefield, W.Va., will participate. The cemetery is located at the end of River Road near the C&O Canal in Mexico Farms.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
Chamber dinner reservations due
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 26th anniversary at the annual membership meeting and dinner June 1 at 6 p.m. at Brodak’s Banquet Hall in Oakland.
Dutch’s at Silver Tree is catering the event. Discounted tickets are available until May 19. Reservations are required by May 24 at visitdeepcreek.com or by calling Holly Lane at 301-387-6171.
Percussion concert at FSU
Frostburg State University’s Percussion Ensemble, directed by Mackenzie Jacob LaMont, will perform May 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. The concert will also be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
The concert will include “Prismatic” by FSU percussion student Ben Alvey. Additional Percussion Ensemble students are Jacob Deaver, Grace Giles, Jacob Hutzell, Joseph Louie, Joe Rubens and Julia Seddon. They will be joined by guest performer Cheyenne Jeffries.
