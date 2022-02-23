Board of Elections to meet March 2

The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet March 2 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex.

Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.

DAV officer to help with benefit claims

A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.

Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.

Soil supervisors to meet virtually

The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will hold a virtual meeting March 8 at 10 a.m. The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting.

Call the office at 240-609-3493 for more information on how to participate.

