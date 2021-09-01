CUMBERLAND — The 2021 Will’s Creek Competition & Exhibition of Fine Art will be on display at the Allegany Arts Council from Sept. 4-Oct. 2 and will be available for viewing via a digital gallery on the Allegany Arts Council’s website.
The show will include the work of 54 artists from 22 states throughout the United States, chosen from nearly 400 pieces submitted to the competition.
A public opening and awards presentation with 2021 juror Laura Roulet will be held Sept. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. A livestreamed event is planned for Sept. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m., where AAC personnel will talk with both the juror and the winners of this year’s competition. Look for the livestream on Facebook Live and the AAC YouTube channel.
Roulet is an independent curator and writer specializing in contemporary and Latin American art. She observed a sense of isolation, quietness, sometimes darkness, and also many works reflecting a mood of intimacy in the work submitted this year.
The Will’s Creek Competition & Exhibition of Fine Art is one of the signature events of the Allegany Arts Council, celebrating contemporary art in a variety of mediums, including painting, photography and sculpture. More than 20 years since its inception, the show continues to stretch the boundaries of contemporary art and seeks artists who push the limits and seek innovation in their artistry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.