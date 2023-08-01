CUMBERLAND — Throughout the recent Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo, local 4-H members participated in activities, including a livestock evaluation, bike, tractor and horticulture judging contests, horse workshop, rabbit and poultry skill-a-thons and the 4-H Presents! talent show.
Here are winners from the week:
Indoor Exhibit Showcase
Kalli Trub, Katrina Rice, Savannah Kimble, Layla Rinehart, Eric Houser, Adelyn Toey, Bailey Thompson, Landyn Allen, Cameron Strawderman, Edward Buser, Lilie Ruby and Olivia Leonard.
Rabbit Show
• Champion Novice Rabbit Showman: Adelyn Toey
• Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen: Aubrey Cramer
• Reserve Champion Market Rabbit Pen: Madison Smith
• Best in Show: Adelyn Toey
• Reserve in Show: Aubrey Cramer
• Grand Champion Rabbit Showman: Savannah Kimble
• Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman: Isabelle Kinsinger
Beef Show
• Grand Champion Beef Showman: Bryliee Miller
• Reserve Champion Beef Showman: Baylee Korns
• Champion Novice Showman: Adalynn Mallow
• Grand Champion Market Steer: Lindsey Ternent
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer: Kip Stiles
• Champion County Bred Market Steer: Haylee Raines
• Champion Bred and Owned Market Steer: Kip Stiles
• Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Bryliee Miller
• Reserve Champion Breeding Beef: Charlie O’Boyle
Robotics Competition
LEGO Challenge Junior Division
• First — Calvary Christian Academy
• Second — Frostburg
• Third — Cresaptown Coders
• Fourth — West Side Fourth Grade
• Fifth — West Side Third Grade
LEGO Challenge
Intermediate Division
• First — Cresaptown Coders
• Second — Bishop Walsh
• Third — Beginnings Montessori
• Fourth — West Side Fifth Grade
• Fifth — Calvary Christian Academy
Robotics Engineering Challenge Senior Division
• First — REC YAMS
Swine Show
• Grand Champion Market Swine: Lindsey Ternent
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Levi Whorton
• Champion County Bred Market Swine: Lillie Ruby
• Grand Champion Swine Showman: Hunter Raines
• Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showman: Layne McCusker
• Champion Novice Swine Showman: Hunter Raines
Sheep Show
• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Adalynn Mallow
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Bryliee Miller
• Champion County Bred Market Lamb: Adalynn Mallow
• Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Bryliee Miller
• Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Adalynn Mallow
• Champion Novice Sheep Showman: Adalynn Mallow
• Grand Champion Breeding Sheep: Lettie Rinehart
• Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Sheep: Layla Rinehart
Poultry Show
Market Chickens
• Grand Champion: Adelyn Toey
• Reserve Champion: Aubrey Cramer
• Grand Champion Game Bird: Lawson Ritchie
• Reserve Champion Game Bird: Josh Lawton
• Grand Champion Breeding Poultry: Emberleigh Wiley
• Reserve Champion Breeding Poultry: Savannah Kimble
Goat Show
• Grand Champion Market Goat: Adalynn Mallow
• Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Bryliee Miller
• Champion County Bred Market Goat: Brienne Willison
• Champion Bred & Owned Market Goat: Bryliee Miller
• Grand Champion Goat Showman: Bryliee Miller
• Reserve Grand Champion Goat Showman: Hunter Raines
• Champion Novice Goat Showman: Madison Smith
• Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Bryliee Miller
• Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Hunter Raines
Finishing the week, Hunter Raines was awarded master showman, and $157,600 was raised at the annual livestock sale.
