CUMBERLAND — Throughout the recent Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo, local 4-H members participated in activities, including a livestock evaluation, bike, tractor and horticulture judging contests, horse workshop, rabbit and poultry skill-a-thons and the 4-H Presents! talent show.

Here are winners from the week:

Indoor Exhibit Showcase

Kalli Trub, Katrina Rice, Savannah Kimble, Layla Rinehart, Eric Houser, Adelyn Toey, Bailey Thompson, Landyn Allen, Cameron Strawderman, Edward Buser, Lilie Ruby and Olivia Leonard.

Rabbit Show

• Champion Novice Rabbit Showman: Adelyn Toey

• Grand Champion Market Rabbit Pen: Aubrey Cramer

• Reserve Champion Market Rabbit Pen: Madison Smith

• Best in Show: Adelyn Toey

• Reserve in Show: Aubrey Cramer

• Grand Champion Rabbit Showman: Savannah Kimble

• Reserve Champion Rabbit Showman: Isabelle Kinsinger

Beef Show

• Grand Champion Beef Showman: Bryliee Miller

• Reserve Champion Beef Showman: Baylee Korns

• Champion Novice Showman: Adalynn Mallow

• Grand Champion Market Steer: Lindsey Ternent

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer: Kip Stiles

• Champion County Bred Market Steer: Haylee Raines

• Champion Bred and Owned Market Steer: Kip Stiles

• Grand Champion Breeding Beef: Bryliee Miller

• Reserve Champion Breeding Beef: Charlie O’Boyle

Robotics Competition

LEGO Challenge Junior Division

• First — Calvary Christian Academy

• Second — Frostburg

• Third — Cresaptown Coders

• Fourth — West Side Fourth Grade

• Fifth — West Side Third Grade

LEGO Challenge

Intermediate Division

• First — Cresaptown Coders

• Second — Bishop Walsh

• Third — Beginnings Montessori

• Fourth — West Side Fifth Grade

• Fifth — Calvary Christian Academy

Robotics Engineering Challenge Senior Division

• First — REC YAMS

Swine Show

• Grand Champion Market Swine: Lindsey Ternent

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine: Levi Whorton

• Champion County Bred Market Swine: Lillie Ruby

• Grand Champion Swine Showman: Hunter Raines

• Reserve Grand Champion Swine Showman: Layne McCusker

• Champion Novice Swine Showman: Hunter Raines

Sheep Show

• Grand Champion Market Lamb: Adalynn Mallow

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Bryliee Miller

• Champion County Bred Market Lamb: Adalynn Mallow

• Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Bryliee Miller

• Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Adalynn Mallow

• Champion Novice Sheep Showman: Adalynn Mallow

• Grand Champion Breeding Sheep: Lettie Rinehart

• Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Sheep: Layla Rinehart

Poultry Show

Market Chickens

• Grand Champion: Adelyn Toey

• Reserve Champion: Aubrey Cramer

• Grand Champion Game Bird: Lawson Ritchie

• Reserve Champion Game Bird: Josh Lawton

• Grand Champion Breeding Poultry: Emberleigh Wiley

• Reserve Champion Breeding Poultry: Savannah Kimble

Goat Show

• Grand Champion Market Goat: Adalynn Mallow

• Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Bryliee Miller

• Champion County Bred Market Goat: Brienne Willison

• Champion Bred & Owned Market Goat: Bryliee Miller

• Grand Champion Goat Showman: Bryliee Miller

• Reserve Grand Champion Goat Showman: Hunter Raines

• Champion Novice Goat Showman: Madison Smith

• Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Bryliee Miller

• Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat: Hunter Raines

Finishing the week, Hunter Raines was awarded master showman, and $157,600 was raised at the annual livestock sale.

