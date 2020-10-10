4-H history now online

CUMBERLAND — The University of Maryland Extension office is celebrating National 4-H Week by launching the University of Maryland Extension Allegany County History Project.
The digital archive contains thousands of photographs, documents, farm plans, maps and other materials spanning from 1914 to the present.
The archive is being made available at https://www.facebook.com/University-of-Maryland-Extension-Allegany-County-History-Project. New material is posted weekly.
In celebration of National 4-H Week, highlights published on Facebook include 105 photographs from the first Western Maryland 4-H camp in 1926 and digitized documents describing the 1918 Allegany County Fair that was canceled “on account of the epidemic of influenza.”
Support for the project was provided by Allegany County Ag Expo, Bill McKenzie and Western Maryland Regional Library Digitization Librarian Jill Craig.
Additional photos are posted to the Western Maryland Historical Library website at https://digital.whilbr.org/.
For more information, contact Lacie Ashby or Joni Reed at 301-724-3320 or lashby@umd.edu and jonireed@umd.edu.
